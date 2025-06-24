The Vivo T4 Lite 5G has officially launched in India, boasting a large battery, impressive performance, and stylish design at an affordable price. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery.

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G, the newest model in Vivo's T series, has made its official debut in India. With the exception of colour options, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G is quite identical to iQOO's Z10 Lite, as was speculated and based on the little information we received about the phone from the official home page. This shouldn't be shocking because the Vivo T3 Lite and the iQOO Z9 Lite, two previous versions, were comparable on the inside and exterior, even in terms of pricing.

All things considered, the Vivo T4 Lite is the company's most reasonably priced 5G smartphone, catering to consumers seeking a large battery, good performance, and style at a reasonable cost. Everything you need to know about the Vivo T4 Lite 5G is right here, including its key features, availability, and pricing.

Vivo T4 Lite: Design and display

With a decent mix of performance and battery life, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G joins the low-cost smartphone market. With a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a brightness of up to 1,000 nits (HBM), it has a 6.74-inch HD+ display. Along with its SGS five-star anti-fall certification, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and an IP64 classification for dust and splash protection, Vivo has also included certain durability characteristics in this phone.

Vivo T4 Lite: Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which was constructed using a 6nm technology, powers the phone. Up to 8GB of RAM is included, and a further 8GB of virtual RAM may be added. 128GB and 256GB of storage are available, which ought to be more than plenty for the majority of regular users. Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, is used by the T4 Lite 5G. For a phone at this price, Vivo is also pledging three years of security patches and two years of Android upgrades.

Vivo T4 Lite: Camera

The phone's dual back camera arrangement includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 50-megapixel Sony AI primary sensor for shooting. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Along with other useful AI functions, Vivo has included an AI Document Mode that makes the phone a convenient pocket scanner, AI Erase to remove undesirable parts, and AI Photo Enhance to improve clarity.

Vivo T4 Lite: Battery

One of the Vivo T4 Lite's greatest advantages is its long battery life. According to Vivo, the massive 6,000mAh battery can stream films for 22 hours or play music for 70 hours on a single charge. According to the manufacturer, the battery will maintain 80% health even after 1,600 full charge cycles and supports 15W wired charging.

Vivo T4 Lite: Price, colours and offers

Available in three different configurations, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G costs Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999, and Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. Titanium Gold and Prism Blue are the two colour options. The phone will be sold on Flipkart and Vivo's official websites, and the initial sale is scheduled to begin on July 2 at noon.

As part of the launch promotion, cardholders of SBI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank will receive an immediate discount of Rs 500. This will reduce the Vivo T4 Lite's effective costs to Rs 9,499, Rs 10,499, and Rs 12,499 for the three variants, respectively.