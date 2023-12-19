OnePlus 12 to iPhone 16: Top 6 most-awaited smartphone launches of 2024

Major phone-makers like Apple, Samsung and Google each typically launch new devices around the same time every year, introducing more sophisticated cameras, faster processors and enhanced designs. Here's what you can expect in 2024,

iPhone 16 series New iPhones are released by Apple every September. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that all iPhone 16 models will have improved microphones to enhance Siri functionality. According to Bloomberg, Apple is reportedly increasing the AI capabilities of the iPhone at the same time as this move. In any case, according to analyst Jeff Pu and MacRumors, Apple is reportedly planning to release a new A18 processor for the iPhone 16 family, with the Pro versions receiving a variant known as the A18 Pro Bionic. According to Kuo, the standard iPhone 16 Pro is also anticipated to have a tetraprism telephoto lens similar to that of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which implies it will probably have a 5x telephoto zoom as opposed to a 3x one.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series It is likely that Galaxy AI will be a significant feature of the upcoming handset, given that reports indicate that the Galaxy S24 series to ship in January. Otherwise, rumours suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would feature a flat screen rather than a slightly curved one. In addition, regular CPU and camera improvements are probably in store for the phones. Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which can handle AI tasks without pinging the cloud, may power them. For more, see our list of Samsung Galaxy S24 rumours.

Google Pixel 9 series Since Google Pixel phones usually ship in October, there haven't been many rumours regarding the company's next models thus far. However, given Google's approach to product development, it's certainly reasonable to predict that we'll be seeing more AI-powered features that like those that were first shown in the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Google unveiled its latest artificial intelligence model, Gemini, earlier this month. It powers features like chat summaries in the Recorder app and runs on the Pixel 8 Pro. It is conceivable that Google might expand on that and give its next Pixel devices more AI-powered features. If not, regular updates like a new Tensor processor and better cameras should be expected.

Oppo Find X7 series The Oppo Find X7 may be released in early 2024 if Oppo sticks to its 2023 launch date. A Hasselblad Hypertone camera technology, which reduces distortion and picture noise through computational photography, will also be available on the Find X7 line of cameras. Given that an Oppo press release states that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip would be used in the company's upcoming flagship phone, it may also be powered by that chip.

OnePlus 12 Early in 2024, an international release of OnePlus's next flagship phone is anticipated, having previously been unveiled in China. With a higher resolution 64-megapixel telephoto camera similar to the OnePlus Open compared to the previous model's 32-megapixel zoom camera, more storage in the base model (256GB instead of 128GB), and faster 50-watt wireless charging, the OnePlus 12 is a slightly better phone than the OnePlus 11. It is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.



Xiaomi 14 series Xiaomi introduced its new pair of flagship phones at the end of October, touting that they're the first with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Xiaomi 14's camera sensor can capture 180% more light than the Xiaomi 13's, and its display can achieve a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. Additionally, the standard Xiaomi 14 and Pro models provide 90 and 120 watts of rapid charging, respectively. The new HyperOS software from Xiaomi powers mobile phones, automobiles, and smart home appliances. Although it's unlikely that these phones will make it to the US, Xiaomi usually releases new models in China before expanding to other countries.