Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone 2a: 5 reasons why this smartphone is a game-changer

    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

    Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone 2a in India. The company got the pricing of the phone just right. It is priced starting at Rs 23,999 and will be available via Flipkart. Here are 5 reasons why it is a game-changer.
     

    article_image1

    Nothing has finally debuted its third smartphone ever –– the Nothing Phone 2a. The smartphone is priced in India beginning at Rs 23,999 and is available in two models. This was the first time the business held an international launch party in India.

    The Nothing Phone 2a is available in both black and white, and it features the recognizable transparent Nothing design. The smartphone has the recognizable glyph interface and runs Nothing OS 2.5, which is based on Android 14.

    article_image2

    1. Faster processor and huge RAM

    A MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor with up to 12 GB of RAM powers the Nothing Phone 2a. Additionally, the phone features an 8 GB RAM booster, increasing the RAM to a total of 20 GB.

    There are three RAM and storage options available. There are two variants that include 8 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage as possibilities. Next, the most expensive model has 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.

    article_image3

    2. Camera says it all!

    The Phone 2a has two cameras on its back for taking pictures: a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.88 lens, a 1/1.56-inch sensor, and optical image stabilization capability. The other has a 114-degree field of view and is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies, the Phone 2a comes with a 32-megapixel camera, which is the same as the one used in the Nothing Phone 2.

    3. Stunning display

    A 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits is featured on the Phone 2a. Nothing indicates that the Phone 2a, with 2.1 mm symmetrical bezels on all four sides of the screen, has the tiniest bezels in the company's lineup of smartphones. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 45 W rapid charging powers the smartphone. Interestingly, though, there isn't a charging brick included with the phone.

    article_image4

    4. Battery at its best

    Nothing has also announced HDFC Bank credit and debit card offers of Rs 2,000. Which means, for eligible customers, the price of the phone will start at Rs 21,999 for the lowest model and the highest variant will cost Rs 25,999.

    5. Competitive pricing

    The price of the model with 128 GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is Rs 23,999. The price of the variant with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is Rs 25,999. The most expensive version, which has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, would cost Rs 27,999.

    Nothing has also announced HDFC Bank credit and debit card offers of Rs 2,000. Which means, for eligible customers, the price of the phone will start at Rs 21,999 for the lowest model and the highest variant will cost Rs 25,999.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme 12+ 5G with 5000mAh battery launched in India; Check out features, price & more gcw

    Realme 12+ 5G with 5000mAh battery launched in India; Check out features, price & more

    Maza nahi aaya bhai...' Lava president after trying Nothing Phone 2a; Check out his tweet gcw

    'Maza nahi aaya bhai...' Lava president after trying Nothing Phone 2a; Check out his tweet

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets MASSIVE price cut! You can buy it under Rs 1 lakh; Check deal details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets MASSIVE price cut! You can buy it under Rs 1 lakh; Check deal details

    Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G India price leaked online ahead of March 6 gcw

    Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G India price leaked online ahead of March 6

    Nothing Phone 2a Assembled in Chennai, check out budget-friendly smartphone specifications price gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a is here! Assembled in Chennai, check out firm's budget-friendly smartphone

    Recent Stories

    Football Kylian Mbappe nearly matches Usain Bolt's 100m record in Champions League clash against Real Sociedad osf

    Kylian Mbappe nearly matches Usain Bolt's 100m record in Champions League clash against Real Sociedad

    Expensive Bengaluru: Viral photo showing 'premium' parking in mall at Rs 1000 per hour sparks Social Media outrage vkp

    Expensive Bengaluru: Viral photo showing 'premium' parking in mall at Rs 1000/hour sparks Social Media outrage

    SEXY PHOTOS: Naagin 2 star Mouni Roy shows off HOT curves in golden dress; check out Instagram post RBA

    SEXY PHOTOS: Naagin 2 star Mouni Roy shows off HOT curves in golden dress; check out Instagram post

    Hand over Sheikh Shahjahan case and his custody to CBI by 4:15 pm - Calcutta HC to WB Police AJR

    Hand over Sheikh Shahjahan case and his custody to CBI by 4:15 pm - Calcutta HC to WB Police

    Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks AJR

    Madras High Court dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon