Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max buyers can lower the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 71,990 through a combination of an in-store discount, exchange bonus and cashback offers. The offer is available through an Apple authorised reseller, according to the promotional details shared.

With 256 GB of storage, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,49,900 on the official website. Customers may take advantage of a discount of Rs 9,910 that is available in-store, which brings the total price down to Rs 1,39,990.

In addition to receiving an extra exchange incentive of Rs 10,000, purchasers who trade in their old electronic devices are eligible to get an exchange value of up to Rs 55,000. Additionally, a rebate of Rs 3,000 is included in the offer.