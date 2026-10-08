Buyers must note that an 'Up to 10%' discount tag does not mean a flat 10% price drop on the final bill. The actual discount depends on the minimum purchase value, the bank's maximum discount limit, and your payment method. E-commerce platforms often exclude specific cards or products from these offers. You should always double-check the final applied discount on the checkout page before completing the payment. These bank offers will definitely help you save big on mobiles and laptops.