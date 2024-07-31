Motorola Edge 50 to Vivo V40 series: 5 most awaited smartphone launches in August 2024

August is expected to see the release of many new smartphones in India, including the Vivo V40 series, Motorola Edge 50, Poco's M6 Plus, and the premium Pixel 9 family. We have compiled a list of the latest phones that are currently scheduled to launch in August so that you can stay updated about the upcoming releases.

Google Pixel 9 series It has been confirmed by Google that the Made for Google event in August will mark the launch of the Pixel 9 series. It's interesting to note that this is perhaps the first time Google has arranged a hardware event before the new iPhone 16 series is shown in September. Google is set to reveal four new phones during the event: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These phones are akin to the iPhone 16 series. The fact that Google has also announced that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold would launch in India makes this even more intriguing.

Vivo V40 series According to Vivo, the camera-focused V40 series would make its Indian debut the following month. The smartphone is reported to be available on Flipkart and has already gotten BIS certification. The two gadgets, the V40 and V40 Pro, will have ZEISS branding on the camera and be the slimmest in the market. They will also include a 5,500mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Even if it won't officially ship until next month, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is still near enough to be on this list. Launched on July 31st, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is reported to be powered by the newest MediaTek 7350 processor. The processor, which is expected to be 10% quicker than the Phone 2a, will run at 3.0 GHz. The phone is said to include a Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, which is 30% quicker than its predecessor, for jobs requiring a lot of graphical processing power. Additionally, it will include 12GB of RAM out of the box with capability for an additional 20GB.

Poco M6 Plus Poco has also announced that it would release the Poco M6 Plus, the company's most recent smartphone in the M series, which is budget-friendly. The phone may be a little less expensive than the phone made by its parent firm and is probably a rebranded version of the recently released Redmi 13 5G. The smartphone is probably going to have a 6.79-inch LCD screen with 16 million colours on it. In terms of hardware, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen2 Advanced Edition chipset, which has an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.2 GHz, is anticipated to power the Poco M6 Plus 5G.

Motorola Edge 50 Additionally, Motorola has announced that the Motorola Edge 50, its most recent handset with MIL-810 military standard certification, would be available on Flipkart starting on August 1 in India. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 gen 1 CPU and have a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a maximum brightness of 1900 nits. A vapour chamber cooling system that supports up to 256GB of RAM will also be included. Three years of operating system upgrades and four years of security fixes have already been promised for the Motorola Edge 50.

