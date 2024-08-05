Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: 5 MAJOR and biggest changes you can expect

    While the iPhone 16 Pro series might look similar to the iPhone 15 Pro series, it is expected to have several new hardware and software-based features. Without a doubt, among the greatest smartphones on the market in 2024 is the iPhone 15 Pro. It's critical for a corporation like Apple, which produces several new iPhone models annually, to save the greatest features for its most expensive versions.

    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    The first week of September will see Apple unveil the iPhone 16 series, which will come in four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Numerous sources claim that the business has improved the iPhone 16 Pro series from the inside out, making it a desirable choice even for owners of the iPhone 15 Pro series.

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro

    1. A18 Pro chip to power the iPhone 16 Pro series

    The A18 processor, which is anticipated to have a more potent CPU, GPU, and NPU, will power the iPhone 16 series, according to many rumours, while the A18 Pro chip will power the iPhone 16 Pro series. More RAM is also rumoured to be included in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to enable Apple Intelligence capabilities. With the iPhone 16 Pro series, Apple is anticipated to bring a completely new level of performance. The iPhone 15 Pro series has been positioned for AAA gaming. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro series may benefit from new generative AI functions made possible by the A18 Pro CPU that were not possible with earlier models.

    2. Bigger and better display

    The biggest iPhone that Apple has ever produced is going to be the iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to analyst Mark Gurman, Apple is speculating that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.7-inch screen, in order to compete with the constantly changing Android devices that have huge screens.

    It is anticipated that both versions would have a greater screen-to-body ratio and smaller bezels. These screens will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, same like its predecessors, and the iPhone 16 Pro series is expected to have improved contrast and brightness.

     

    3. Amazing camera

    There will also be a high-resolution ultra-wide angle lens and a new zoom lens available. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was the only model from Apple to come with a 5x optical zoom lens; the iPhone 15 Pro did not. This time, a 5x optical zoom zoom lens will be available for both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to MacRumors, both versions are said to include a 48 MP ultra-wide angle lens, which is comparable to the wide-angle lens.

    4. Better and longer battery

    Both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with a larger battery due to their larger front screens. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a larger 4,676 mAh battery than the iPhone 16 Pro, which will have a 3,577 mAh battery, according to Weibo leaker Instant Digital. Up to 40W wired and 20W MagSafe-based wireless charging are anticipated from Apple.

    Longer battery life can be achieved by combining larger batteries with quicker charging. USB-C connectors with greater data transfer rates will still be available on both models.

    5. Other minor additions

    The iPhone 16 Pro series will include a few small upgrades over the iPhone 15 Pro, namely Wi-Fi 7 connection and a new capture button. These phones should also have a larger action button. These features will provide both an improved user experience and a better wireless networking experience.

