iPhone 14 Max expected price in India revealed; know about display, battery and other details

Later this year, the iPhone 14 series will be unveiled. The next iPhone series will have four new models, like it does every year, but there will be no "mini" model this time. Apple is more likely to unveil the iPhone 14 Max this time. According to rumours, Apple will phase out the iPhone mini this year due to its detrimental impact on iPhone SE sales. The company is now selling the iPhone SE (2022), which was introduced earlier this year. The iPhone SE (2022) costs Rs 43,900 for the 64GB storage model and Rs 58,900 for the 256GB storage model.

Ahead of the formal introduction, rumours and leaks have revealed a lot about the upcoming iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 Max. Here's a closer look at everything we know so far about the upcoming iPhone 14 Max. Apple usually releases its new iPhone flagship series around the second week of September. The Cupertino-based tech powerhouse is expected to do the same this year. According to some sources, the implementation may be delayed due to a rise in COVID cases in China and enforced limits. Other rumours claim that Apple is working with suppliers to ramp up manufacturing and produce the iPhone 14 series on time.

Price: The pricing of all four models have already been released. According to the source, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $899 (about Rs 70,000). The gadget may be significantly more expensive in India due to hefty import tariffs and GST. The iPhone 13 is presently priced at Rs 69,900 in India. Around the world, the iPhone 14 will be somewhat less costly than the iPhone Max. Battery: Apple's iPhone 14 series is expected to have better battery performance than its predecessor. The battery life on the iPhone 13 is impressive, lasting nearly a full day on a single charge.