iPhone 14 launch to be delayed like iPhone 12 due to COVID?
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global manufacturing scene, forcing major shutdowns in affected countries. Apple is one of many companies that has been severely impacted by this pandemic.
The iPhone 14 could be delayed in the same way that the iPhone 12 was. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global manufacturing scene, forcing major shutdowns in affected countries. Apple is one of many companies that has been severely impacted by this phenomenon. As a result, the iPhone 14 may experience production delays, which could eventually lead to Apple delaying its launch as well, according to the most recent industry information.
Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro to be available in Gold colour? Know all details here
Also Read | iPhone 14: Know speculated price, features and more of Apple’s upcoming phone
According to the reports, Apple's component makers and hardware assemblers may be compelled to postpone the release of the iPhone 14. The delay is mostly due to the other wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, which has caused closures in various nations, eventually forcing production to halt or be reduced. Given that the phone is expected to enter full production shortly, this might have an impact on the release timetable.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple suppliers in and around Shanghai have resumed production. "Almost all of the affected final assembly plants have now reopened. We are delighted to inform that the number of illnesses reported in Shanghai has declined in recent days," Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said.
Also Read | Apple reportedly increasing iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million units
Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it
Cook also stated that while all of his suppliers have reopened, factories may take some time to return to normal production levels. Although Cook did not address how this may hinder the launch of the iPhone 14, industry sources are concerned. He points out that the biggest concentrations of Apple suppliers are in Shanghai and the neighbouring provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang.
The iPhone 14 will be a minor update over the iPhone 13, with one notable exception: the Max model. According to rumours, the iPhone 13 Mini will be the last of its kind, with Apple replacing it with the iPhone 14 Max.
Also Read | iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35,513; here's how you can buy one
Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro likely to have rounder design and a new colour