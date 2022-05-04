iPhone 14 launch to be delayed like iPhone 12 due to COVID?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global manufacturing scene, forcing major shutdowns in affected countries. Apple is one of many companies that has been severely impacted by this pandemic.

The iPhone 14 could be delayed in the same way that the iPhone 12 was. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global manufacturing scene, forcing major shutdowns in affected countries. Apple is one of many companies that has been severely impacted by this phenomenon. As a result, the iPhone 14 may experience production delays, which could eventually lead to Apple delaying its launch as well, according to the most recent industry information.

According to the reports, Apple's component makers and hardware assemblers may be compelled to postpone the release of the iPhone 14. The delay is mostly due to the other wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, which has caused closures in various nations, eventually forcing production to halt or be reduced. Given that the phone is expected to enter full production shortly, this might have an impact on the release timetable. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple suppliers in and around Shanghai have resumed production. "Almost all of the affected final assembly plants have now reopened. We are delighted to inform that the number of illnesses reported in Shanghai has declined in recent days," Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said.