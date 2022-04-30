Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 Pro to be available in Gold colour? Know all details here

    First Published Apr 30, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    Aside from that, several leaks and tipsters have hinted to significant enhancements in the cameras, user interface, and processor. According to the most recent rumours, the iPhone 14 Pro models with a pill-and-hole design have been verified.

    Apple will introduce the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series later this year. The iPhone 13 series, which launched in 2021, has quickly become one of the most popular smartphone lines in recent memory.

    Apple is also expected to release the iPhone 14 Pro in gold. According to Pigtou.com, the iPhone 14 Pro will be available in gold in addition to the standard colours.

    On the iPhone 14 Pro, the Face ID sensors and front camera will most likely be placed in a pill-shaped notch. After a real-world look at the iPhone 14 devices surfaced on the Internet, the design became a hot subject.

    Another source claims that Apple will release a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as bigger iPhone sizes for its flagship handsets. In 2022, the camera bulge on the high-end iPhone will be 4.17 mm thick, 0.57 mm thicker than the hump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

    Apple has yet to release pricing for the iPhone 14 series. However, the Apple non-Pro iPhone range with a 6.7-inch screen option is projected to cost $200 cheaper.

    The replacement of the iPhone 13 mini with a Max model is likely to result in a $300 price increase. According to the leaks, the prices of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might rise to $1099 and $1199, respectively.

