    Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed! You can buy it under Rs 55,000; Check out the deal

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed! The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. Know how to grab the smartphone at an amazing price.

    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    Samsung Galaxy S22 is now being offered in India at a discounted price. The phone was launched in the country in February 2022. The business claims that the smartphone, which was originally priced at Rs 72,999, is now available for purchase for just Rs 64,999. The Galaxy S22 customers will also receive a Rs 7,000 incentive from the South Korean smartphone manufacturer. This brings the cost of the phone down to Rs 57,999.

    Customers may also take advantage of the simple purchasing option with a 24-month no-cost EMI option offered by HDFC Bank credit cards. Customers of Bajaj Finserv will also be qualified for the EMI buying alternatives. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has an EMI that begins at Rs 2,709 a month.

    Alternately, after collecting an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000 and a bank rebate of Rs 3,000, upgraders may acquire the Galaxy S22 for the astounding price of Rs 54,999. Additionally, this offer offers a 9-month, no-cost EMI on any bank.

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 3,700mAh battery and a 25W charger included. The smartphone's 6.1-inch full HD+ AMOLED display is included. Peak brightness of the display is 1300 nits, and its refresh rate is 120 Hz. The smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and comes pre-installed with One UI 4.1, which is based on Android 12.

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 has three cameras lined up at the rear on the camera face. A 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with a 3x zoom make up the camera system. A 3700mAh battery powers the gadget. Additionally, it supports 15W wireless charging. 

    The Samsung Galaxy S22 is protected by Samsung's robust Knox Vault security technology, which has a secure CPU and memory and totally separates sensitive data like passwords, biometric data, and block chain keys from the phone's main operating system. For durability against drops, the phone has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen and an Armour Aluminium frame. Up to four generations of Android OS updates will be provided for the Galaxy S22. It is offered in five colour options — Bora Purple, Green, Phantom Black, Phantom White and Pink Gold.

