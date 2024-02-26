Apple update: 5 BIG upgrades and features coming with iOS 17.4

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    iOS 17.4 update is going to bring some big changes for iPhone users in different markets and more new options expected. The company is also lining up the big changes in IOS 17.4 that cater to the new EU rules, including the option to sideload apps on iPhone and other third-party system access.
     

    The iOS 17.4 beta has already given us a glimpse of what iPhone owners can anticipate from Apple's next release, and it appears that fresh features are added on a weekly basis. Although we have previously discussed the topic extensively, we wanted to offer you one more sneak peek at the next update since additional choices for iPhone users will be available starting next month.

    In order to comply with the new EU regulations, the Apple is also planning significant modifications for iOS 17.4, such as adding third-party system access and enabling sideloading of software on iPhone

    The iOS 17.4 beta has previously hinted at the possibility of sideloading applications on iPhones, and users now have the ability of selecting a default browser—something that hasn't been accessible to iPhone users anyplace else. However, there are still more iPhone-related projects in the works. These new functionalities will also work with earlier iPhone models.

    1. Stolen Device Protection

    As the name implies, owners of iPhones may add additional protection to their smartphone in case it is lost or stolen. To prevent data theft, Apple will enable a multi-layered biometric security system employing Face ID and additional personal information.

    2. Vision Pro headset access

    With the release of the new Vision Pro headset from Apple, some users may have noticed a new option called ignore double tap for iPhone users.

    3. Battery Health upgrade

    With the new features Apple is introducing to Battery Health, iPhone owners will have more information on the state of their battery and how long it will last before needing to be replaced. You may now check if the battery is in proper condition using a new option that Apple introduced to the settings called "Battery."

    4. CarPlay uprade

    Cars with dual-screen integration will find it easier to utilize the driving-friendly function thanks to the iOS 17.4 update.

    5. Allow third party apps

    With the release of iOS 17.4, European iPhone owners will no longer be able to open online applications on their home screen, even if the new regulations have brought about certain new capabilities for them. Apple is compelled to impose this restriction as it needs to let third-party browser engines to function in the area.
     

    After the beta version has been thoroughly tested and all issues have been fixed to provide steady performance, the iOS 17.4 update is anticipated to release in March, which is just a few weeks away.
     

