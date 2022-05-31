Apple is offering good value for your old smartphone; Here's how to avail it

Users may trade any phone, iPhone or Android, for an exchange value ranging from Rs 5,200 to Rs 49,700 in the nation under the present deal. The exchange offer is now only accessible on Apple's official online store, and consumers should verify their location for availability.

Apple is presently providing a decent price for your old iPhone or Android smartphone. The iPhone maker is offering extra trade-in credit to new iPhone customers through May 31, allowing buyers to acquire a new iPhone for a lower price. Users may trade any phone, iPhone or Android, for an exchange value ranging from Rs 5,200 to Rs 49,700 in the nation under the present deal. The exchange offer is now only accessible on Apple's official online store, and consumers should verify their location for availability. Apple accepts Android phones in this trade-in deal, but iPhone owners will receive extra for swapping their iPhones.

Apple provides pickup and delivery services in all major metropolitan areas as well as numerous smaller zip codes. Apple provides complimentary pickup and delivery. To take advantage of the exchange offer, consumers must first choose the brand and model name of their phone, followed by the IMEI number. The exchange value is automatically shown on screen when these parameters are entered. Following the placement of the exchange offer, the customer executive will come and pick up the phone from the specified location. The old smartphone will be picked up and the new one will be delivered at the same time.