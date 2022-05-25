iPhone 14 likely to have 'high-end' front camera, might cost three times more

According to a fresh claim, Apple is shifting the front camera manufacturer from a Chinese business to a South Korean one. According to the source, Apple considers the front camera on the iPhone 14 to be "high-end."

This year, Apple will release the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 series, which will have four variations, has been circulating for some time. According to a new claim, the front camera on the iPhone 14 will be much improved, and the additional technology will cost Apple three times as much.

According to reports, the corporation is adopting LG Innotek goods to meet the sophisticated requirements of the upcoming iPhone.

Apple had planned to make this move with the iPhone 15 series, but rumoured quality difficulties with the Chinese manufacturer prompted the iPhone maker to make the change sooner.

