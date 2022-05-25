Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 likely to have 'high-end' front camera, might cost three times more

    According to a fresh claim, Apple is shifting the front camera manufacturer from a Chinese business to a South Korean one. According to the source, Apple considers the front camera on the iPhone 14 to be "high-end."

    This year, Apple will release the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 series, which will have four variations, has been circulating for some time. According to a new claim, the front camera on the iPhone 14 will be much improved, and the additional technology will cost Apple three times as much.

    According to a fresh claim, Apple is shifting the front camera manufacturer from a Chinese business to a South Korean one. According to the source, Apple considers the front camera on the iPhone 14 to be "high-end." According to reports, the corporation is adopting LG Innotek goods to meet the sophisticated requirements of the upcoming iPhone.

    Apple had planned to make this move with the iPhone 15 series, but rumoured quality difficulties with the Chinese manufacturer prompted the iPhone maker to make the change sooner.

    The front camera of the iPhone 14 is believed to enable focusing. According to rumours, the update will cost Apple three times as much. We are unsure whether this will effect the pricing for end customers, although a price increase is unlikely.

    According to reports, the iPhone 14 range will include four smartphones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to include a hole-punch display rather than a notch, as well as Apple's upcoming A16 Bionic CPU. The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, on the other hand, are rumoured to include an upgraded version of Apple's A15 Bionic processor.

    Next month, in June, Apple will have its keynote Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022. The Cupertino-based company is likely to introduce the next version of iOS, iOS 16, as well as other significant enhancements for Apple consumers and developers, during the WWDC 2022.

