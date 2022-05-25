Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple unveils new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands; Know all about it

    First Published May 25, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    The Pride Edition Sport Loop band has a colour gradient and the word "pride" sewn right into it. Apple used a new technique to remove several of the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the band in order to reveal the word "pride" in a cursive style.

    Apple has released two new Pride Edition wrist bands for the Apple Watch to commemorate Pride Month, which is generally held in June. The two new bands were formed to promote the global LGBTQ+ community. To match with the new pride-colored bands, Apple has also released Dynamic Pride watch faces. In addition, Apple is launching a new Shot on iPhone pride campaign on Instagram, which captures the spirit of artists and personalities from the global LGBTQ+ community.

    The Pride Edition Sport Loop band has a colour gradient and the word "pride" sewn right into it. Apple used a new technique to remove several of the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the band in order to reveal the word "pride" in a cursive style inspired by the original "hello" greeting — displayed on the first Macintosh in 1984 — giving the word a novel, three-dimensional look and feel.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have 'high-end' front camera, might cost three times more

    Apple claimed it created a colour gradient that combines the original rainbow colours with those from diverse pride flags, such as light blue, pink, and white, which symbolise transgender and gender nonconforming people, and black and brown, which represent Black and Latinx groups. The colours also reflect individuals living with or who have died from HIV/AIDS.

    Aside from that, the firm has released a Pride Threads watch face. The Watch face is inspired by a variety of pride flags. It blends many hues to reflect the LGBTQ+ movement's power and mutual support. Each strand of bright thread adds to the overall composition of the watch face, mirroring the woven loops of the Sport Loop. The colourful threads move when the Apple Watch's Digital Crown is turned, the display is pressed, or the user's wrist is elevated. Apple is also providing new App Clip capability within the band packaging to provide users with a quick and easy method to access the new matching watch face.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14: 5 reasons why it is the most talked-about smartphone

    In addition, a new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop has been released, which celebrates the complete spectrum of the rainbow and has a matching rainbow-colored Nike Bounce face to go with the new band. The Sport Loop, like Nike's Be True line, recognises those who are developing sport for future generations and motivating others to experience the delight of being honestly oneself.

    Apple has also unveiled a new Shot on iPhone Pride campaign, which will feature photos from an impressive collection of intersectional creatives, commemorating modern-day queer pioneers in historic LGBTQ+ locations. Throughout the month of June, pictures from the campaign will be released on Apple's website and social media platforms (June 2022).

