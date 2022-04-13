Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to buy iPhone 12, iPhone 13 at an affordable price? Here are some tips

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 3:39 PM IST

    The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13's excessive costs make them unappealing to many prospective purchasers. However, by following a few basic guidelines, you may save a significant amount of money when purchasing Apple products.

    If you want to buy an Apple iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, there are a few strategies you may use to get the smartphone at a reasonable price. The Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 are two of the Cupertino-based tech giant's best-selling flagship handsets.

    Here are some tips to buy an iPhone without making a hole in your pocket: 

    1. Don't buy latest version: Buying the latest iPhone model isn't always a good idea, especially if you're on a tight budget. Older Apple iPhones have adequate performance as well as great photographic capabilities.

    2. Buy lesser storage phone: You may also choose a smaller storage model to save money on your iPhone purchase. You may use the storage on your laptop or PC to ensure that you always have adequate space on your smartphone.

    3. Online sales: If you trade in your old smartphone, online stores will give you a substantial discount on your iPhone purchase. During a sale, sellers may offer additional discounts on top of the value of your previous equipment to sweeten the bargain.

    4. Refurbished phones: Purchasing a reconditioned iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 in good condition might potentially save you money. You can buy refurbished iPhone models from reputable retailers that come with a seller warranty.

    5. Buy similar version: The Apple iPhone SE 2022 is a low-cost smartphone with performance that is comparable to the iPhone 13. However, the handset features a smaller display and a lower-quality camera than the flagship smartphone.

