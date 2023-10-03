Amazon sale 2023: 5 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 will offer discounts of up to 89% on gadgets including smartphones like the Honor 90, iQoo Z7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, and Redmi 12 5G. SBI cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 will start on October 8 and Prime members will get early access starting on October 7. On a variety of devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 smartphones, laptops, wearables, and more, interested purchasers may anticipate reductions of up to 89 percent. SBI cardholders are eligible for an additional 10% discount. Here are a few of the smartphone discounts that the major online retailer disclosed.



Redmi 12 5G The Redmi 12 5G (4GB RAM, 128 ROM) model will cost Rs 10,800 when all bank incentives are taken into account. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC powers it, and it has a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Redmi 12 5G has a 50MP dual camera on the back to handle camera responsibilities. For taking selfies and making video calls, there is an 8MP front-facing camera. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging powers the device.



Honor 90 The Honor 90 will be offered at a reduced cost of 29,999 rupees during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This also includes a 4,000 dollar bank discount off the selling price of Rs 33,999. Notably, these costs have decreased from the MRP of Rs 47,000. The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen on the Honor 90 5G has a crisp 1.5K resolution (2664 x 1200 pixels). With a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, this display provides a fluid viewing experience. It has an Adreno 644 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, and it can be ordered with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.



iQOO Z7 Pro The iQoo Z7 Pro will be available during the sale at Rs 21,499 including all the bank offers, instead of Rs 26,999. The iQOO Z7 Pro features a substantial 6.74-inch display with full HD quality and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. In addition to this processing unit, there is a maximum of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The Android 13 operating system will already be pre-installed on the smartphone. It has a dual back camera setup for optics, with a 64-megapixel main camera that is equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a ring-shaped LED flash. There is a 2-megapixel sensor next to it. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera that is neatly housed inside just a single punch-hole cutout, making it ideal for selfie lovers. The iQOO Z7 Pro features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility for communication. The 4,600mAh battery inside the 5G smartphone has a 66W charging speed.



Samsung Galaxy M34 5G It will be priced at Rs 16,499 instead of Rs 24,499. The device has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Gorilla Glass 5 coating safeguards the display. The smartphone's hardware includes an Exynos 1280 SoC manufactured in 5nm and up to 8GB of RAM. A 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) for stable photos is part of the triple camera arrangement for photography on the rear. The camera module also has a third sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a broad 120-degree field of view.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite This smartphone from OnePlus will be priced at Rs 19,999. After applying all the bank discounts and coupon discount, its effective price will come down to Rs 17,999. The 6.72-inch LCD screen of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone has an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB and an 8GB RAM option. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The 5,000mAh battery inside the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite supports 67W SuperVOOC rapid charging, and it has a Type-C connection for charging as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes in two different colour options: Chromatic Grey and Pastel Lime.