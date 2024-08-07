Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Check out top deals on Apple, OnePlus smartwatches and more

    With so many of the greatest devices at your disposal, you may benefit from amazing sales and exclusive discounts. This is your chance to get the newest technology without going over budget at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    The Amazon Great Freedom Festival offers the latest devices at incredible rates, so be sure to take advantage of the big discounts. Now is the ideal time to expand your collection of electronic items with high-quality headphones and smartwatches from Amazon. This event offers something for everyone, whether your goal is to improve your daily routines with a new wristwatch or enjoy expensive headphones with high-quality sound.

    article_image2

    Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023)

    Get a great deal on the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. It has a heart rate monitor, crash detection, fitness and sleep tracker, Retina display, and a Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M. Don't pass up this Amazon deal to obtain one of the greatest smartwatch devices at an incredible savings.

    article_image3

    2. Amazfit Active Edge

    Get a great deal on the Amazfit Active Edge wristwatch during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. It's ideal for the gym, outdoor exercises, and fitness with its sporty, robust design, GPS, 10 ATM water resistance, and AI health coach. One of the greatest smartwatches available is this one, which has a sleek Lava Black design and a 16-day battery life. Save the date on this Amazon deal!

    article_image4

    3. OnePlus Nord Watch

    Get the OnePlus Nord Watch at a great price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. It's one of the greatest devices with a 1.78" AMOLED display, 60 Hz refresh rate, 105 workout modes, 10-day battery life, and functions like heart rate, stress monitor, SPO2, and women's health tracker. Multiple watch faces are also available with the Midnight Black variant. Don't pass up this amazing Amazon deal on premium smartwatches!

    article_image5

    4. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic

    Take advantage of savings on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. This smartwatch is only compatible with Android and has a silver 4.6cm case. One of the greatest devices out there, it has a stylish design, LTE connection, and sophisticated health tracking. Take advantage of this Amazon deal to improve your gadgets at a big discount on top smartwatches! Don't miss it!

