Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weight loss: Eating sweet potatoes can help you stay in shape

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    Loaded with beta-carotene and skin-boosting nutrients, sweet potatoes are best for weight loss. They have no fat and lots of fibre and a few calories.

    Thank the food heaven for bestowing us with a vegetable as good as sweet potato that does not only taste amazing, but has numerous health benefits to offer. The good news is that it makes for one of the best foods that help in losing weight.

    With its melt-in-the-mouth and sugary flavour, sweet potato is a healthy way to satisfy a carbohydrate craving. It has essential nutrients, which may include vitamin C, calcium, beta-carotene and high level of slow-release carbohydrates. For people looking to lose weight, here's why it may be an important food to help you achieve your goals.

    Loaded with beta-carotene and skin-boosting nutrients, sweet potatoes are best for weight loss. They have no fat and lots of fibre and a few calories. They are great to have in dinner; you can bake, grill or make chips and air-fry them for a filling meal. Lots of fibre and water content in any food prevents over-eating. Try including them in your snacks and avoid eating fried ones. Benefits of sweet potato for weight loss.
     

    Sweet potatoes are high in fibre: Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of fibre. They not only help in losing weight, but are also an excellent food for diabetics. The dietary fibre present in the vegetable is bulky, which means that it takes up a lot of room in your tummy, further keeping it fuller for long, thereby preventing over-eating. It further reduces the chances of high-calorie intake and potential weight gain.

    Super low-calorie food: One of the key rules to losing weight is to eat low-calorie foods. Sweet potatoes have a relatively low-calorie content that can make for a good snack whenever you are hungry. This doesn’t mean that you fry and enjoy it; instead choose to roast or grill it to ensure a healthy weight loss.

    Has high water content: It is super hydrating; like fibre, water takes up a lot of room in your stomach, which makes you feel fuller for a long period of time. So, the more water-rich foods you load up on, lesser are the chances of over-eating or bingeing on fried snacks.

    Has low glycaemic index: A food that has high glycaemic index can cause a spike in your blood sugar level, which has been associated with causing obesity, diabetes and other health problems. Thankfully, sweet potatoes have low glycaemic value that makes them safe for people looking to lose weight and people suffering from diabetics.
     

