Goa's Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has dismissed any talk of a beef ban, assuring that the state’s push for “spiritual tourism” won’t restrict food choices. Khaunte reaffirmed that Goa’s inclusive ethos and culinary diversity will remain untouched.

Goa's Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte, has firmly ruled out any move to ban beef in the state, asserting that culinary freedom and communal harmony remain cornerstones of Goa's hospitality, even as the government pursues its vision to transform the state into a spiritual tourism hub, wanting Goa to become “Dakshin Ka Kashi.”

Tourism minister highlights 'unity, mutual respect'

The Minister's remarks came while addressing a media query on whether the state government's spiritual tourism aspirations would lead to restrictions, specifically a ban on beef, which is consumed by many residents and tourists in Goa. Minister Khaunte began his response by strongly emphasising the state's unique culture of unity and mutual respect. He highlighted the integrated social fabric where communities share in each other's celebrations and cuisine.

"Coming to Goa, in the speech, I said we live in the form of communal harmony. So whether it is Diwali, Chaturthi, or Christmas, we visit each other's place, and we enjoy each other's cuisine the way we want to enjoy," Khaunte stated.

"We respect every community's sentiments, and there is nothing that such thoughts come to any place unless the media wants to put it,' he said.

Addressing the concern about tourism restrictions directly, Minister Khaunte provided a clear assurance that the state would not impose any dietary limitations on visitors, ensuring a wide array of options are available.

He stressed that the government's approach is to offer choices rather than restrictions. "From my side, as a part of the Government of Goa, representing the Government of Goa, promoting tourism of Goa, a tourist who comes to Goa has various options to choose and taste and eat as there is no ban on anything, but we respect that as they eat it," the Minister affirmed.

Khaunte further emphasised the non-compulsory nature of their tourism offerings, guaranteeing personal choice.

"I don't want you to come and make you eat compulsorily, we won't say this, that's why 'Apko jo khana hai khao maja karo' [Eat what you want and enjoy],' he said.

The Minister concluded his statement by connecting the principle of freedom and choice back to the core Indian value of hospitality.

"And take back good memories. That is why we say Atithi Devo Bhava (The Guest is God) and Seva Devo Bhava (Service is God)," he concluded, sending an unequivocal message that Goa's inclusive and welcoming atmosphere, characterised by diverse culinary experiences, remains unchanged despite its push for spiritual tourism development.

The assurance serves to maintain confidence among tourists and stakeholders in the state's vital tourism sector.

