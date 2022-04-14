Boost Vitamin C level with these simple home remedies

There are many ways we can prevent vitamin C deficiency by following simple eating habits at home.



Are you someone who gets bruised too easily? Does your body take a long time to heal wounds? Do your gums bleed easily if you brush too hard? If the answer to all these questions is a yes, then you may be having vitamin C deficiency. Also known as scurvy, vitamin C deficiency is a rare medical condition that is caused due to lack of vitamin C intake.

The symptoms of vitamin C deficiency like bruising, bleeding gum, weakness, fatigue, etc may not be obvious at first as they can occur for other medical reasons, therefore it is best to consult a doctor before reaching a hypothesis. However, there are many ways we can prevent vitamin C deficiency by following simple eating habits at home.

That is why we have found some easily available fruits and vegetables that you can add to your daily diet to prevent vitamin C deficiency. Here are some home remedies to prevent Vitamin C deficiency.



Citrus Fruit: Our body requires 40 mg of vitamin C every day. vitamin C is great for immunity and essential for healthy collagen formation-framework of our skin and bones.

Papaya: Papaya is rich in antioxidant nutrients like carotenes, flavonoids and vitamin C. Papaya is best enjoyed fresh in the form of a salad or a juice. Papaya is also known for its antibacterial properties.

Tomato: Tomatoes are a good source of vitamin A and vitamin C. These two components help the body to get rid of harmful free radicals in our blood. To absorb vitamin C into the system, they need to be eaten, that is why we include tomatoes in our daily cooking.

Broccoli: Broccoli also has a good quantity of Vitamin C. 100 grams of broccoli has as much as 89 grams of Vitamin C. The low calorie vegetable is a storehouse of antioxidants and essential minerals.