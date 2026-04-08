Zakir Khan’s Dhurandhar 2 Joke Sparks Row; Siddharth Anand Reacts Strongly
Zakir Khan’s joke about Dhurandhar 2 has stirred a major debate online, with Siddharth Anand hitting back strongly. While fans are divided, the controversy has once again put Bollywood’s reactions under the spotlight.
Zakir Khan’s Joke Sparks Bollywood Buzz
What started as a light-hearted joke by Zakir Khan has now turned into a full-blown Bollywood debate. The comedian joked that Dhurandhar 2 made filmmakers from Juhu to Bandra jealous. His witty remark quickly went viral, leaving fans laughing but also triggering serious discussions online. While many enjoyed the humor, others began questioning if there was any truth behind this so-called “jealousy” in the industry today.
Siddharth Anand Hits Back Strongly
Filmmaker Siddharth Anand did not take the joke lightly and responded sharply on social media. He defended Bollywood’s legacy, stating that filmmakers from Juhu and Bandra have delivered several “All Time Blockbusters” over decades. Calling out the remark, he said one must be a “real duffer” to ignore their contribution. His reaction surprised many, especially those who initially saw Zakir Khan’s comment as harmless comedy.
Netizens React With Mixed Opinions
Social media users quickly jumped into the debate, sharing mixed reactions. While some supported Siddharth Anand, many criticised him for overreacting to a joke. A few even trolled his past films and compared them with Dhurandhar 2. Comments ranged from calling Bollywood insecure to defending its achievements. The discussion soon turned into a heated online argument, showing how one joke can divide opinions across audiences.
Also Read: VIDEO: Nayanthara Steals the Show as Vignesh Shivan’s Wife, Emotional Moment Goes Viral
Ameesha Patel Also Joins The Debate
Actress Ameesha Patel also weighed in, urging Zakir Khan to stop spreading negativity. She praised Bollywood stars for delivering multiple hits and maintaining the industry’s strong legacy. Her response added another layer to the ongoing debate. Meanwhile, Zakir Khan’s original joke about “fake love” and hidden envy continues to circulate widely, keeping the conversation alive across platforms and sparking fresh reactions every minute online.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.