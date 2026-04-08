Filmmaker Siddharth Anand did not take the joke lightly and responded sharply on social media. He defended Bollywood’s legacy, stating that filmmakers from Juhu and Bandra have delivered several “All Time Blockbusters” over decades. Calling out the remark, he said one must be a “real duffer” to ignore their contribution. His reaction surprised many, especially those who initially saw Zakir Khan’s comment as harmless comedy.