YRKKH Spoiler alert: New villain enters Abhira's life; Read on
Armaan spots Myra at her dance competition, leading to an emotional reunion tinged with resentment. A twist arrives with Roohi and Daksh returning for revenge
| Published : Jun 14 2025, 03:27 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Social Media
Twists continue in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. AbhiRa spends time with Myra and is reminded of Armaan. A reunion is on the horizon.
25
Image Credit : Social Media
Myra wins a dance competition, catching Armaan's eye. He becomes emotional upon seeing her and Vidya.
35
Image Credit : Social Media
Armaan and Myra reunite, with Armaan expressing his resentment. Meanwhile, Kaveri and Vidya's sarees sell out at the competition, leading to a celebratory party.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Roohi and Daksh return, seeking revenge on Armaan and AbhiRa, creating new challenges for them.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Vidya and Kaveri spot Armaan and reveal to AbhiRa that Myra is his daughter, leaving AbhiRa stunned.
Top Stories