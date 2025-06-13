YRKKH Spoiler alert: AbhiRa, Armaan's legal battle? Myra's truth revealed!
A new storm brews in AbhiRa and Armaan's lives! Myra's arrival sparks a legal battle. What will AbhiRa decide?
| Published : Jun 13 2025, 04:04 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Twists continue in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Armaan's return to Udaipur leads to a confrontation with AbhiRa.
Image Credit : Social Media
Myra's arrival at AbhiRa's home leads to a heartwarming dance sequence. AbhiRa and Vidya create a dress for Myra.
Image Credit : Social Media
Armaan discovers Myra and AbhiRa together, fearing AbhiRa will separate him from his daughter.
Image Credit : Social Media
Armaan confronts the Poddars, staking his claim on the business and discovering his father's disappearance.
Image Credit : Social Media
AbhiRa learns Myra is her daughter, leading to an emotional reunion and conflict with Armaan.
Image Credit : Social Media
Vidya and Kaveri support AbhiRa as the legal battle with Armaan intensifies, promising more twists.
