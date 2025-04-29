YRKKH Spoiler Alert: Charu and Abhir’s secret plan creates big mess; Read on
Charu and Abhir plan to run away. Will AbhiRa be able to stop them? Will Armaan and AbhiRa's relationship face turmoil?
| Published : Apr 29 2025, 04:16 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' is filled with drama. News of Charu and Abhir's affair has surfaced, leading to arguments between Armaan and AbhiRa.
Abhir consoles a crying Charu and suggests they run away and start a new life where Charu can practice law and he can teach music.
Charu agrees with Abhir and starts packing. What twist will Charu's departure bring? How will Armaan and AbhiRa react?
After Charu's departure, distance grows between Armaan and AbhiRa. Daksh gets injured, and Armaan blames AbhiRa.
Armaan confides in Vidya, who fuels his doubts about AbhiRa's ability to care for their child. Ruhi later counsels Armaan.
