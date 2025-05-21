- Home
The teaser for 'War 2', the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe, has been released. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the film will be released on August 14, 2025. Here's a look at the performance of the previous films
Tiger
This film marked the beginning of the YRF Spy Universe. Starring Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan, it grossed ₹334.39 crore worldwide.
Tiger Zinda Hai
Starring Salman Khan and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film earned ₹564.2 crore worldwide.
War
Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, this was the third film in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it grossed ₹475.62 crore worldwide.
Pathaan
Starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand, this film raked in ₹1050 crore at the worldwide box office.
Tiger 3
Starring Salman Khan and directed by Maneesh Sharma, this film collected ₹466.63 crore at the worldwide box office.