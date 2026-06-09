4 6 Image Credit : facebook.com/NandusWorld

So, how much does she earn from YouTube?

There are reports that Rama Nandana and her husband earn around ₹20 to ₹30 lakh per month from their YouTube channel, but this is just speculation. Nandu has never officially stated how much she makes. In an interview, she said, 'Many people say we earn crores from YouTube, but to do that, we would have to take up promotions. There is a dark network behind those who earn that way. We can't do that... the small amount YouTube gives us from views is enough for us,' indirectly suggesting her YouTube income is quite low.