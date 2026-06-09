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Who Is Nandu? Inside YouTuber's Income, Fame and Channel Shutdown Rumours Explained
Nandana, who became famous with her 'Nandus World' YouTube channel, and her husband are currently in deep trouble over a visa case. With so many social media fans, do you know how much Nandu actually earns from YouTube?
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Image Credit : facebook.com/NandusWorld
YouTuber Nandu's family in visa trouble.
Right now, everyone's talking about YouTuber Nandu. The same fans who loved her videos are now fiercely criticising her and her husband. Nandu's family is neck-deep in a visa renewal case. With charges also filed in the UK, it seems there's no easy way out for them. Reports suggest that if the couple is found guilty, they could face up to 10 years in jail. So, how much does Nandu, who built a huge social media image, actually earn from her 'Nandus World' channel? What did she say about her earnings in the past?
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Image Credit : facebook.com/NandusWorld
Rama Nandana became a star in a short time.
Nandu, whose real name is Rama Nandana, became very famous in the Telugu states through her 'Nandus World' YouTube channel. She started it during the COVID-19 pandemic for fun, posting short videos. When her videos got good views and subscribers, she increased her video output. Initially, netizens trolled her in the comments for her unique voice, calling it funny. But Nandu, with sheer determination, turned her voice into her plus point and started making comedy videos. She became a social media star in a very short time.
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Image Credit : facebook.com/NandusWorld
'Nandus World' has a huge subscriber base.
The 'Nandus World' channel on YouTube has 2.88 million (that's 20 lakh 88 thousand) subscribers. Whenever she posts a video, it goes viral instantly, getting lakhs of views. However, Nandu once mentioned that they don't earn much from the channel and that their main income comes from their businesses and jobs. In a sensational comment, Nandana said, 'Many people comment that we earn crores from YouTube and travel in business class to India. But we used to travel in business class even before. Our YouTube earnings aren't even enough for our flight tickets.'
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Image Credit : facebook.com/NandusWorld
So, how much does she earn from YouTube?
There are reports that Rama Nandana and her husband earn around ₹20 to ₹30 lakh per month from their YouTube channel, but this is just speculation. Nandu has never officially stated how much she makes. In an interview, she said, 'Many people say we earn crores from YouTube, but to do that, we would have to take up promotions. There is a dark network behind those who earn that way. We can't do that... the small amount YouTube gives us from views is enough for us,' indirectly suggesting her YouTube income is quite low.
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Image Credit : facebook.com/NandusWorld
Rama Nandana also acted in films.
Nandu's reels also get a massive response online. The couple, who had a love marriage, faced many difficulties after moving to the UK, including job loss. They worked part-time jobs to get back on their feet. The YouTube channel brought them immense popularity. With this fame, Rama Nandana even got a chance to act in Chiranjeevi's recent movie. Nandu and her husband Madhu own a house and also have their own businesses in the UK.
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Image Credit : Nandu instagram
Will 'Nandus World' be closed?
Since they are caught in a visa scam, there's speculation that if found guilty, they could face 10 years in jail, and their visa and passport could be cancelled. Rumours are also flying that Nandu's YouTube channel might be shut down and they could be deported from the UK. We will have to wait and see what happens. While some of Nandu's fans are posting supportive comments, a majority of her followers are criticising her, saying 'there's no smoke without fire' and that they are at fault.
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