YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan, Abhira separated after 7- year leap? Read on
Armaan's behavior at Roohi's daughter Pooki's bathing ceremony breaks AbhiRa's heart. Will AbhiRa be able to speak up for herself? What will be the relationship between Armaan and AbhiRa after the 7-year leap?
| Published : May 15 2025, 04:44 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
High drama unfolds in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Currently, the show depicts Roohi giving birth to a daughter, and Armaan becoming overly possessive of her, causing friction.
Image Credit : Social Media
The show will depict Pooki's bathing ceremony, for which the entire family travels by bus. AbhiRa gets slightly delayed, but Armaan insists on leaving without her.
Image Credit : Social Media
AbhiRa is heartbroken, and Armaan prevents her from sitting near him. She sits with Roohi, who gets angry and tells AbhiRa to stand up for herself.
Image Credit : Social Media
The show will take a 7-year leap, leading to distance and separation between Armaan and AbhiRa.
Image Credit : Social Media
It remains to be seen who will have custody of Pooki after the leap and what twists the story will take.
