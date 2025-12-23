- Home
- Entertainment
- Year Ender 2025: Deva to Loveyapa – 4 Bollywood Remakes That Failed and One That Won
Year Ender 2025: Deva to Loveyapa – 4 Bollywood Remakes That Failed and One That Won
The year 2025 proved disappointing for Bollywood films that were remakes or inspired by other movies. Most of these films failed at the box office, with only one managing to achieve success. Here’s a look at 2025’s remakes.
1. Deva
India Earnings: ₹34.37 crore
Budget: Approx. ₹50 crore
Verdict: Disaster
Starring Shahid Kapoor, this film is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police.
2. Lovyapa
India Earnings: ₹6.85 crore
Budget: Approx. ₹30 crore
Verdict: Disaster
Starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, this film is a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today.
3. Sitare Zameen Par
India Earnings: ₹167.3 crore
Budget: Approx. ₹90 crore
Verdict: Hit
Starring Aamir Khan, this film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish hit Champions and serves as a sequel to Taare Zameen Par.
4. Baaghi 4
India Earnings: ₹52.1 crore
Budget: Approx. ₹80 crore
Verdict: Disaster
Starring Tiger Shroff, this action-thriller is a remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.
5. Dhadak 2
India Earnings: ₹22.45 crore
Budget: Approx. ₹45–60 crore
Verdict: Disaster
Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, this film is a remake of the Tamil hit Pariyerum Perumal.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.