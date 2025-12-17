Actor Nivetha Thomas has strongly condemned the circulation of AI-generated images using her likeness, calling the practice disturbing and unacceptable. Following Sreeleela’s recent statement, Nivetha also urged social media users to act responsibly.

The misuse of artificial intelligence has received strong condemnation from Nivetha Thomas after she found AI-generated images portraying her wrongly. According to her, the trend is “disturbing, unacceptable, and unlawful". The actress joins a long list of celebrities whose concerns have gone towards the use of digital identities on social forums.

Nivetha Thomas Slams AI-Generated Images

Nivetha's statement came shortly after actor Sreeleela also warned netizens against circulating AI-generated images using her likeness. Both actors emphasized how such content spreads misinformation and violates personal boundaries, especially when shared without consent. Their comments have initiated a wider discussion on AI ethics in the entertainment sector.

The actress took to her X (Formerly Twitter) and wrote, "It has come to my attention that AI-generated images misusing my identity and a recent photograph I shared on my social media are being circulated online. The creation and circulation of such content without consent is deeply disturbing, unacceptable, and unlawful. It constitutes digital impersonation and a serious invasion of my privacy''.

Nivetha implied legal action might ensue from her declaration: "Creating and sharing AI-generated images without permission would certainly invite strict action."Well, she would also like to see social media sites stepping up to take responsibility for aiding in framing an environment wherein such content is therein swiftly removed and policies be strengthened to protect against the digital exploitation of individuals.

Celebrities Also Call for the Ethical Use of AI

With more and more public figures coming out, the issue of AI-generated imagery has crossed fandom culture into serious ethical discourse.Celebrities are now pushing for stronger legislation, digital literacy, and accountability to maintain balance while allowing technology to develop responsibly.

The reaction of Nivetha Thomas is a reminder that technological advancement must honour personal consent and dignity. In light of this, with AI tools becoming easily accessible and user-friendly, her warning serves as a wake-up call on the immediate need for awareness, regulation, and responsible internet etiquette.