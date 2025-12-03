The full trailer for 'Emily In Paris' Season 5 has been released, revealing the new season is set in Rome. Lily Collins' character faces new challenges in Italy. The Netflix series, created by Darren Star, will premiere on December 18.

As the release date of season 5 of 'Emily In Paris' is around the corner, the makers on Wednesday unveiled the full trailer of the Lily Collins-starring series, which is set to transport viewers to Rome. The Netflix clip shows Emily arriving in Rome to set up a new agency, but she soon realises that her usual ideas aren't landing the same way in Italy.

Meet the Cast of Season 5

The cast for Emily in Paris Season 5 includes star and producer Lily Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello), Thalia Besson (Genevieve), Paul Forman (Nico), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G), Minnie Driver (Princess Jane), Bryan Greenberg (Jake), and Michèle Laroque (Yvette), as per Deadline.

Production Details and Release Date

Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star, who is also an executive producer and writer. Executive producers for the series include Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Stephen Brown, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss, and Joe Murphy. MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media produce the series. The new season will be out on December 18. (ANI)