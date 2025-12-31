- Home
Year Ender 2025: Dhurandhar to Mahavatar Narsimha; 5 UNBREAKABLE Box Office Records Set in 2025
Year Ender 2025: The past year, many big records have been set in the entertainment industry. Let's tell you about 5 of the biggest records that might be tough to break in 2026 from Dhurandhar to Mahavatar Narasimha
1. 2025's Worldwide Highest-Grossing Film
China's animated film 'Ne Zha 2' became 2025's top-grossing movie, earning $2.15 billion worldwide. It's now the 5th highest-grossing film of all time.
2. Most Days of Double-Digit Earnings in India
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' set a record by earning in double digits for 25 straight days. It became the highest-grossing Bollywood film and a career-best for its cast.
3. Record for the Most Profitable Film
2025's most profitable film is 'Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate'. Made for just ₹50 lakh, this Gujarati movie earned ₹95.41 crore, a profit of nearly 18982%.
4. Country's Highest-Grossing Animated Film
2025 gave us 'Mahavatar Narsimha,' the highest-grossing Indian animated film. It earned ₹250.29 crore, beating 'The Lion King,' with a profit of over 1568%.
5. Debut Actress Delivers Bollywood's Highest-Grossing Film
Sara Arjun, daughter of actor Raj Arjun, made history with her debut. Her first film, 'Dhurandhar,' became Bollywood's highest-grossing movie ever, earning ₹741.5 crore.
