Bollywood Party Songs: To make your New Year's party 2026 unforgettable, these 8 Bollywood dance numbers can perfect your playlist. From desi beats to Punjabi flavor and club songs, these tracks will make everyone want to dance

New Year's Eve Party 2026: The whole world is ready to celebrate the new year 2026. The youth have already prepared a list of superhit dancing songs for the occasion. If you haven't done this yet, we're here to help. Here, we are sharing details of eight songs that you can party hard to.

Lungi Dance – Chennai Express

The energetic Lungi Dance from the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express can set the mood for any party. You can include this song in your list. It's one of the most played songs at New Year's parties.







Party All Night – Boss

Punjabi rapper Honey Singh's song Party All Night is a high-voltage party song that forces anyone to dance. Perfect for a late-night party. Fast beats and club vibes are its signature.





Kar Gayi Chull – Kapoor & Sons

With its Punjabi beats, the mood of this song is also that of a modern party. A very popular song at youth parties, it helps give a trendy touch to the New Year playlist.







Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai – Khoobsurat

This song is also enough to fill you with energy for the New Year. A party feels incomplete without it. Its beats can make anyone groove. It's an iconic song for New Year's night.





Swag Se Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan is also known for his superhit songs. His songs use very simple music beats. It also has a mix of powerful music and tremendous energy. Salman Khan's presence makes it special. A great track for a party.





Kamariya – Stree

For fans of desi beats and folk music, this song can make anyone groove on the dance floor. It adds a desi flavor to the New Year's Eve party.





Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho)

This superhit song with Punjabi beats can be included in the list for a New Year's party. It's perfect as a party starter.



Badtameez Dil (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

This romantic track by Ranbir-Deepika can make anyone groove.

