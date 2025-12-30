- Home
Year Ender 2025: Two films hit box office featuring the same dreaded villain Aurangzeb from history. One of them became an all-time blockbuster, while the other flopped so badly that it struggled to recover even a quarter of its budget. Check Here
Which historical villain appeared in two films this year?
The historical villain is the notorious Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, known for his cruelty. The story of his tyranny was featured in two different films in 2025.
The first film that featured the character of Aurangzeb
The first 2025 film with Aurangzeb was 'Chhaava'. Akshaye Khanna played the villain, while Vicky Kaushal was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Both actors received high praise for their roles.
'Chhaava' proved to be an all-time blockbuster
'Chhaava', directed by Laxman Utekar, was a blockbuster, earning ₹807.91 crore worldwide on a ₹130 crore budget. It's India's 9th highest-grossing film domestically.
The second film in which Aurangzeb appeared
The second film was 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. In it, a dacoit (Pawan Kalyan) fights Aurangzeb's tyranny and tries to steal the Kohinoor diamond. Bobby Deol played the Mughal emperor.
'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' turned out to be a disaster
This historical action film was a box office disaster. Made for ₹300 crore, it earned only ₹87.25 crore in India and ₹116.88 crore worldwide, failing to recover its budget.
