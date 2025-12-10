Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4, originally set for a March 2026 release, has been postponed to May. The delay comes to avoid clashing with Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic, ensuring a safer box-office run.

Several of Ajay Devgn’s films released in 2025, with a mix of hits and flops. He has multiple upcoming projects, with shooting currently in full swing. Meanwhile, a new update has emerged regarding his action-comedy film Dhamaal 4. The movie, originally scheduled for a March 2026 release on Eid, has now been postponed. The reason for the delay and the new release date have also been revealed.

This is why Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 was postponed

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar recently hit theaters and has been creating waves at the box office, with strong and continuous earnings. Following this, the makers announced Dhurandhar 2, slated for release in March 2026. In addition, South superstar Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic is also scheduled for a March 2026 release.

Due to these two major releases, Ajay Devgn decided to postpone Dhamaal 4 to avoid a clash. According to Bollywood Hungama, citing sources, after several discussions and considering the success of Dhurandhar, Ajay and his team decided it’s safer to release the film later. Dhamaal 4 is now set to hit theaters in May 2026.

About the Dhamaal film franchise

The Dhamaal franchise, directed by Indra Kumar, began in 2007. The first film starred Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and Sanjay Dutt, and was a superhit, earning ₹50 crores on a ₹17-crore budget.

Double Dhamaal released in 2011, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Ashish Chowdhry, Javed Jaffrey, along with Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat. Made on a budget of ₹32 crores, it earned ₹70 crores.

Total Dhamaal came out in 2019, with Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Vijay Patkar, Boman Irani, and Mahesh Manjrekar. The film earned ₹228.27 crores on a ₹100-crore budget.

Now, Full On Total Dhamaal is set to release in 2026, continuing the franchise’s legacy of laughter and fun.