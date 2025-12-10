- Home
- Entertainment
- Akshaye Khanna to Bobby Deol: 7 Bollywood Heroes Who Turned Villains and Stole the Show
Akshaye Khanna to Bobby Deol: 7 Bollywood Heroes Who Turned Villains and Stole the Show
Akshaye Khanna is making waves with his negative role in Dhurandhar. Over the years, many Bollywood stars have also won hearts portraying villains. Let’s take a look at these memorable performances.
Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna is making a splash with Dhurandhar, winning hearts with his portrayal of dacoit Rahman. His powerful performance was so impactful that even Ranveer Singh’s role seemed like a secondary character.
Riteish Deshmukh
In Ek Villain, Riteish Deshmukh’s intense performance stole the show, making a lasting impression. His portrayal was so compelling that Sidharth Malhotra’s hero character appeared comparatively subdued.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan grabbed all the attention with his villainous roles in films like Darr and Baazigar, leaving a lasting mark and proving his versatility as an actor.
Bobby Deol
In Animal, Bobby Deol portrayed a fierce villain, delivering a powerful performance that revitalized his career and showcased his versatility on the big screen.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt also makes the list for his iconic villainous role in Agneepath, where his powerful performance overshadowed hero Hrithik Roshan and left a lasting impact on audiences.
Ranveer Singh
In Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh’s intense portrayal of the villain completely overshadowed Shahid Kapoor’s hero role, leaving audiences captivated by his powerful and menacing performance.
Saif Ali Khan
People adored Saif Ali Khan’s performance in Omkara, as his powerful portrayal stood out, making all other characters appear comparatively less impactful.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.