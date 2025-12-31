- Home
Year Ahead 2026: The entertainment world is also buzzing with exciting things. Let's check them out. Many stars from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is going to make a comeback this year
Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are all set for a massive comeback in 2026. The two will be seen sharing the screen again after about 18 years in director Priyadarshan's film Haiwaan.
Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone
Fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone together. They haven't been seen together since 2023. Both will appear in director Siddharth Anand's film King in 2026.
The trio of Akshay-Paresh-Suniel
The trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty was last seen in Phir Hera Pheri 19 years ago. It's reported they will be seen together in Hera Pheri 3, releasing in 2026 and directed by Priyadarshan.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also making a comeback in 2026. They were last seen in the 2022 film Brahmastra. Their movie, Love and War, will be released in May 2026. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Varun Sharma-Pulkit Samrat
The Fukrey duo, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat, are coming back to win hearts. They will be in the fantasy-comedy Rahu Ketu, directed by Vipul Vig, releasing in theaters on January 16, 2026.
Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer film
Akshay Kumar is making a comeback in 2026 with another multi-starrer film. His movie Welcome to the Jungle will release in 2026, directed by Ahmed Khan. This movie features around 35 stars.
