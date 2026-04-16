Yash Reveals New Details About ‘Toxic’—And It’s Not What Fans Expected
Actor Yash revealed key insights about his next film 'Toxic' in an American interview. He underlined that the film is a psychological thriller with multiple dimensions, not a gangster film.
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The 'Toxic' buzz is real
Yash's film 'Toxic' has already created a huge buzz. Its trailer even stirred up some controversy with negative comments. The release was reportedly delayed, with some citing war fears and others pointing to the film 'Dhurandhar 2'. The movie is now rumoured to release on June 4.
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Yash at CinemaCon in the US
Yash gave this interview alongside Namit Malhotra, one of the producers for his other big project, 'Ramayana'. He shared these exciting details about 'Toxic' while promoting 'Ramayana' at CinemaCon 2026 in Los Angeles.
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Image Credit : X/@yash/@ranveersingh
An ambitious project for Yash
Yash called 'Toxic' a very ambitious film. He said, 'For the first time, we have shot the film in English alongside Indian languages.' He explained that the story is very subtle with many layers, giving a totally different feel as you get deeper into it.
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Image Credit : Yash insta Toxic team
Not your typical gangster film
Yash further explained that the film might look like a gangster movie at first glance, but its core elements are very different. He clarified that while it seems like a violent action movie, it is actually a psychological thriller.
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Image Credit : instagram
A story with a human touch
Yash also mentioned that the film has strong humane elements. He said 'Toxic' presents a dark or negative character in a very unique way. It might seem to focus on violence and sex, but the team has worked differently to show a much deeper story.
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Image Credit : instagram
Praise for director Geetu Mohandas
Yash had high praise for director Geetu Mohandas, saying she has presented a gangster film from a completely fresh perspective. He added, 'I really enjoyed acting in it. The film will be a visual feast and will leave a deep impact on the audience's mind.'
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