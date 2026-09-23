Vir Das has received his third International Emmy nomination for his Netflix stand-up special ‘Vir Das: Fool Volume’. He is the first Indian performer to achieve this feat, having been nominated in 2021 and winning the award in 2023.

In another feather in his cap, actor-comedian Vir Das has earned his third Emmy nomination, with his latest Netflix stand-up special ‘Vir Das: Fool Volume’ bagging a nod at the International Emmy Awards. With this, Vir Das now holds the distinction of being the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations for his work. Sharing the news on Instagram, Das expressed gratitude to his fans for their support as he wrote, “Ummmmm. An International Emmy Nomination. Our third for India. This fool thanks you. #foolvolume.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas) Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the comedian, including the likes of Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekkar, and Sheeba Chadha, among others.

A Historic Emmy Journey

His Emmy journey began in 2021, when his Netflix special ‘Vir Das: For India’ received his first International Emmy nomination in the Comedy category. Two years later, in 2023, Das returned to the nominations with ‘Vir Das: Landing’ and went on to win the International Emmy for Comedy, becoming the first Indian comedian to win the honour.

About 'Vir Das: Fool Volume'

With ‘Fool Volume’, Das now becomes a three-time International Emmy nominee, with all three nominations coming for his Netflix comedy specials. Shot across Mumbai, London and New York, ‘Vir Das: Fool Volume’ is a deeply personal and unconventional comedy special born out of an unexpected challenge: Das losing his voice shortly before he was due to shoot the show. The experience led him to rewrite the special in silence and perform it largely without rehearsal.

Vir Das on His Nomination

Speaking about the nomination, Vir Das said, “There’s something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume. This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal. For India was the first time I understood that our comedy could find a home on a global stage, Landing gave me an Emmy, and now Fool Volume has brought me back into that conversation. I’m incredibly grateful to Netflix, my team and everyone who helped make this very strange, very personal show. Three nominations is something I never imagined when we made the first one, so I’m just going to enjoy the fact that the fool keeps getting louder,” as per a press release. (ANI)