Keralam CM VD Satheesan condoled the death of cultural icon and ex-ISRO scientist Soorya Krishnamoorthy, hailing him as a multifaceted talent who placed Kerala’s cultural identity on the global map through the renowned Surya Festival.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has condoled the demise of cultural icon and ISRO scientist Soorya Krishnamoorthy.

CM Satheesan remembers a multifaceted talent

Chief Minister VD Satheesan condoled the demise of Surya Krishnamurthy. He described Krishnamoorthy as a multifaceted talent who placed Kerala’s cultural identity on the global map and as the driving force behind the ‘Surya’ cultural collective. His life was a rare and beautiful blend of science and art, the Chief Minister said. https://x.com/vdsatheesan/status/2102765924545953860

After serving as a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for more than two decades, Krishnamoorthy turned to the vast world of creativity. The same precision and vision with which he worked alongside Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in the field of science were reflected in his later contributions to Kerala’s artistic and cultural sphere, CM Satheesan said.

The ‘Surya Festival’, which he launched in Thiruvananthapuram in 1977, has grown into one of the world’s major cultural festivals, spreading to more than 30 countries and becoming a celebration of Indian arts. ‘Surya’, which entered the Limca Book of Records as Asia’s longest-running cultural festival, played a significant role in placing Kerala on the global cultural map, he added.

Krishnamoorthy was a revolutionary figure in Malayalam theatre who introduced new trends in technology and artistic expression. His light-and-sound shows and stage productions, which beautifully combined sound, lighting and words, marked a new chapter in the history of Indian theatre.

His commitment to making art accessible to the public and providing traditional artists with international platforms will remain an example for future generations. The loss of the irreplaceable cultural architect is an irreparable loss to Kerala’s artistic and literary world, the Chief Minister said.

The Keralam CM further expressed solidarity with the grief of Krishnamurthy’s family and friends.

Tributes pour in from artists and leaders

Meanwhile, heartfelt tributes and condolences have been pouring across social media platforms. Playback singer Aparna Rajeev wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the passing of dear Soorya Krishnamoorthy Sir, the backbone and beating heart of the one and only Soorya Festival. Sir was a true champion of art and artists from across the world. I will remain forever grateful to Sir for giving me a platform at numerous editions of the Soorya Festival and many other prestigious stages." https://www.instagram.com/p/DdomY1TJjJC/

Musician Stephen Devassy mourned the passing of the veteran icon and wrote, "Deeply heartbroken to hear about the passing of Sri Surya Krishnamoorthi. I was blessed to have shared many opportunities to work with him and witness his immense passion for art, music, and culture. He was more than a visionary; he was a guiding force who inspired generations. This is not just a personal loss, it is a loss to the entire Indian music and cultural fraternity. His legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched."

Keralam BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar also offered his tributes on social media, remembering Krishnamoorthy's immense contribution to Keralam’s cultural landscape. https://x.com/RajeevRC_X/status/2102801295824527524 He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Soorya Krishnamoorthy Ji, a cultural icon and a former ISRO scientist. Through the Soorya Stage and Film Society, he dedicated his life to promoting Keralam’s rich arts, theatre, and culture, taking them to audiences across the world. His immense contribution to Keralam’s cultural landscape will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

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