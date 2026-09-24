On their anniversary, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha penned a heartfelt note for Parineeti Chopra, recalling their first breakfast. He said she made life 'warmer, fuller'. The couple married in 2023 and welcomed a son in 2025.

Raghav Chadha's Heartfelt Anniversary Message

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha marked his wedding anniversary with actor Parineeti Chopra with a heartfelt note, reflecting on their journey together and expressing gratitude for the life they are building as a couple. Sharing a series of pictures with Parineeti, Raghav wrote, “Three years and I’m still not sure if I’ve found the words to describe how much you mean to me. Which is saying something, because I’m usually not short of them.”

Looking back at the beginning of their relationship, Raghav recalled their first breakfast together and how their life has evolved since then. “From that first breakfast together to now, you have somehow made every version of life feel warmer, fuller and more like home,” he wrote.

He also highlighted the significance of the past year, saying it had given the couple “so much to hold close” and had made him even more grateful for the life they are building together.

Raghav concluded his anniversary message with a loving note for Parineeti, writing, “Happy anniversary @parineetichopra. I feel incredibly lucky that I get to do life with you.”

Personal Milestones: Marriage and Parenthood

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

In October 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy. They posted a sweet note which read, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything."

Parineeti and Raghav officially revealed his name one month later, on November 19, 2025.

Parineeti's Professional Comeback

On the professional front, Parineeti made a comeback to acting with the psychological crime thriller series for Netflix, currently titled 'Shaque: Trust No One.'