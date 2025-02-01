WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena compared

Both Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena have proven themselves to be titans of the WWE universe, but when it comes to net worth who is the winner? Find out here

In the world of WWE, two names stand head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to success both inside and outside the squared circle: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena. Over the years, both have transcended wrestling to become global superstars, carving out lucrative careers in acting, business, and endorsement deals. But when it comes to net worth, how do these two icons stack up against each other? Let’s take a closer look. Also read: WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon compared

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: From Wrestling to Hollywood Mogul Dwayne Johnson, widely known as The Rock, is a name synonymous with success. The Rock's net worth in 2025 has significantly increased to around $841 million after acquiring 96,557 new shares in the TKO Group, making him one of the wealthiest entertainers in the world. But it wasn’t just his WWE career that got him to the top.

1. Wrestling Career: The Rock began his WWE journey in the late 1990s, quickly becoming one of the company’s most charismatic and marketable superstars. His catchphrases, like "If you smell what The Rock is cookin’," made him a fan favorite, and his rivalry with stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H helped cement his place in WWE history. Even though he no longer wrestles full-time, his sporadic appearances in WWE still draw in big crowds and generate considerable income from ticket sales, merchandise, and royalties.

2. Acting Career: Johnson's transition from WWE superstar to Hollywood A-lister has been nothing short of spectacular. His starring role in The Scorpion King (2002) marked the beginning of an illustrious acting career. Since then, he’s starred in multiple box-office hits, including the Fast & Furious franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Red Notice. In fact, Johnson earned a massive $50 million upfront for his role in Red One, showcasing just how valuable he is to the film industry.

3. Business Ventures: The Rock’s wealth isn’t just built on acting and wrestling. His entrepreneurial ventures have contributed significantly to his fortune. One of his most successful investments has been his tequila brand, Teremana, which has gained a cult following. He also has a stake in the XFL, a professional football league, and has various other brand partnerships that continue to drive his income.

John Cena: A Wealth Built on Multiple Streams John Cena, another WWE legend, has carved a path to riches that’s almost as diverse as The Rock’s. While Cena’s net worth is not as high as Johnson's, with an estimated value of $80 million as of 2025, his earnings still reflect a successful career both in and outside of wrestling. Also read: WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon compared

1. Wrestling Career: John Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 and quickly became one of the company’s top stars. His signature catchphrase, "You can’t see me," and his colorful persona made him a household name. Cena’s championship reigns and epic feuds with wrestlers like The Undertaker, Randy Orton, and Edge cemented his place in wrestling history. Although Cena now wrestles less frequently, he continues to earn significant income from merchandise sales, WWE appearances, and royalties from his past wrestling achievements.

2. Acting Career: While Cena's acting career hasn’t reached the same heights as The Rock's, he has nonetheless carved out a solid presence in Hollywood. He’s appeared in blockbuster films like Fast & Furious 9, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker, the latter of which led to his own TV series on HBO Max. Cena’s comedic timing and action-hero persona have made him a sought-after actor, and his roles in both action and comedy have contributed to his financial success.

3. Business Ventures: Like The Rock, Cena has leveraged his celebrity for brand endorsements and partnerships. He has worked with companies like Gillette, Hefty, and Ford, all while maintaining a strong presence in the fitness and lifestyle space. Cena’s dedication to charity work, particularly his record-breaking efforts with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, also adds to his public image and brings in additional opportunities for partnerships.

The Wealth Showdown: The Rock vs. John Cena While John Cena has certainly amassed a significant fortune, it’s clear that The Rock outshines him when it comes to sheer wealth. Dwayne Johnson’s ability to pivot from wrestling to acting and business has allowed him to build a diversified portfolio that far surpasses Cena’s more focused career. Net Worth: The Rock’s estimated $814 million dwarfs Cena’s $80 million.

The Rock’s estimated $814 million dwarfs Cena’s $80 million. Earnings Sources: Both superstars earn from acting, WWE, and endorsements. However, The Rock’s acting paydays are much higher, and his business ventures like Teremana have proven to be massively successful.

Both superstars earn from acting, WWE, and endorsements. However, The Rock’s acting paydays are much higher, and his business ventures like Teremana have proven to be massively successful. Long-Term Success: The Rock has transitioned seamlessly into a global entertainment mogul, while Cena, although hugely successful, is still focused more on acting and wrestling, with a relatively smaller footprint in business ventures.

