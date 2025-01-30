WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon compared

Vince McMahon and his wife Linda McMahon contributed significantly to WWE's growth and has amassed massive wealth through this business.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 4:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 4:23 PM IST

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are the power couple behind the WWE Universe's massive success. Both played crucial roles in transforming the company into a global wrestling phenomenon with a massive worldwide fan base. Although they're equally significant, Vince McMahon holds a substantial lead in terms of wealth.

As per Forbes, Vince McMahon's real-time net worth stands at $3.2 billion, thanks to his majority ownership of WWE. His wealth is largely built on his ownership of WWE stocks, which have the potential to increase significantly over time. McMahon joined his father's wrestling company in 1972 as a third-generation wrestling promoter, and in time showed exceptional vision and management skills before taking over the company and shaping it into the WWE we see today.

Vince's wife Linda McMahon, on the other hand, is an American politician, former professional wrestler, and business executive. Under the Donald Trump administration, she served as the 25th administrator of the Small Business Administration between 2017 and 2019. During her time with WWE, she worked as the president and later CEO, playing a pivotal role in giving the company a global fame and creating a universe of WWE fans.

Linda McMahon is no longer involved in WWE's business operations after her separation from Vince McMahon in 2024, she holds a major amount of WWE stock. Her net worth stands at $3 billion, according to Forbes, thanks to her successful political career and instrumental role in shaping WWE's early success.

Despite Linda McMahon's absence from WWE's business operations, her contributions to the company's success remain significant. Vince McMahon, however, remains the wealthiest WWE shareholder, holding the larger share of the company's wealth.

