WWE Superstars Who Faced Cancer and Came Back Stronger
From Roman Reigns’ leukemia battle to Alexa Bliss’ skin cancer scare, here are WWE superstars who bravely fought cancer and inspired millions.
1. John Cena – Skin Cancer
The face of WWE battled skin cancer twice, with spots removed from his chest and shoulder. Cena, who once skipped sunscreen, discovered the issue during routine checkups. He credits early detection for his recovery and now actively promotes skin protection.
2. Roman Reigns – Leukemia
Reigns was first diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia in 2007. The illness returned in 2018, prompting a tearful announcement on Raw where he stepped away for treatment. After nearly a year, he returned in February 2019 and declared himself cancer-free.
3. Bret “The Hitman” Hart – Prostate Cancer
Hart’s 2013 test results showed rising PSA levels, leading to a prostate cancer diagnosis. He underwent surgery in February 2016 and publicly shared his journey days before the operation. By March, he announced he was cancer-free, crediting timely detection.
4. Alexa Bliss – Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bliss noticed a worsening spot on her face, and a 2023 biopsy confirmed skin cancer. She shared her experience online with a photo of her stitched cheek, warning fans about the dangers of tanning beds and emphasizing early medical checks.
5. Michelle McCool – Skin Cancer
Diagnosed in August 2016, McCool had cancerous tissue surgically removed from her back. She shared a post-surgery photo and urged fans to use sunscreen, saying it could help avoid painful procedures. She was later declared cancer-free.