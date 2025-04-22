Image Credit : Getty

The Universal Championship was introduced in 2016 during WWE’s second brand split, intended as the premier title for the Raw brand while the WWE Championship remained exclusive to SmackDown.

The inaugural Universal Champion was Finn Bálor, who defeated Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 to make history. Tragically, Bálor suffered a shoulder injury during the match and was forced to relinquish the title the very next night on Raw, ending his reign at just one day.