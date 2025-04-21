Rana Daggubati excited fans with his presence at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, sharing his surreal experience of witnessing the action live while representing India on the global stage.

The 'Baahubali' watched the high-octane spectacle live from the front row at Allegiant Stadium.

Speaking from Las Vegas, Rana Daggubati said, "Being at WrestleMania 41 is a surreal experience--WWE has been a part of all our childhoods. Now, to witness it live and to be able to represent India on a global stage, especially with both WWE and Rana Naidu streaming on Netflix, feels like a full-circle moment."

Several videos and pictures of Rana Daggubati soaking in all the fighting action also surfaced online. Have a look at them

Netflix, in collaboration with Rana, shared a video and pictures of him from the event on his social media, captioning it, "Heels. Faces. Familiar faces @ranadaggubati is at WrestleMania Jo line cross kiya woh gaya (sic)."

Meanwhile, John Cena made history at WrestleMania 41 as he defeated Cody Rhodes and won his 17th WWE World Championship.