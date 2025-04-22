WWE: From breaking away from Stardust to headlining WrestleMania, here are the top 5 moments of Cody Rhodes in WWE. Discover how “The American Nightmare” wrote his legacy.

WWE: Cody Rhodes’ journey in WWE has been a story of reinvention and redemption. From being overlooked in the mid-card to returning as a main-event star, Rhodes' story has been as dramatic as any storyline in WWE. Certain moments built him into one of wrestling’s respected figures today. Here’s a look at the top 5 moments that built Cody Rhodes' WWE legacy.

1. Breaking Away from Stardust (2016)

Cody Rhodes requested his release from WWE in May 2016. Frustrated with his “Stardust” story, he wanted creative freedom and respect. This decision was the beginning of his journey outside WWE, where he rebuilt his identity. This move would ultimately pay off, setting the stage for one of wrestling’s most iconic returns.

2. Founding AEW & Becoming TNT Champion

Though not technically a WWE moment, Cody’s success in AEW directly impacted his return. As one of the founding members of AEW, Rhodes helped create an alternative to WWE. His TNT Championship reigns also added a new layer to his legacy, proving he wasn’t just the son of Dusty Rhodes; he was also a star in his own right.

3. WWE Return at WrestleMania 38 (2022)

After six years away, Cody made his grand return to WWE as Seth Rollins’ surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38. The crowd was surprised as “The American Nightmare” theme echoed through the stadium. Cody delivered a good performance, defeating Rollins in a 20-minute match.

4. Hell in a Cell Match vs Seth Rollins (2022)

Competing with a torn muscle, Cody Rhodes stepped into Hell in a Cell and gave one of the bravest performances in recent memory. The bruising was visibly horrifying, yet Cody fought through pain and still managed to put on a five-star classic.

5. Winning the 2024 Royal Rumble

After falling short against Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 39, Cody came back stronger. Winning the 2024 Royal Rumble marked the start of the “Finish the Story” mission. His win from the #15 spot sealed his place in WWE main-event history. With the crowd behind him, it became clear that Cody Rhodes created a legacy of his own.