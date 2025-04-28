WWE: Ranking The Greatest Money in the Bank Cash-Ins
Money in the Bank cash-ins are some of WWE’s most thrilling moments. Here's a ranked look at the greatest cash-ins ever pulled off.
5. Daniel Bryan at TLC 2011
Bryan wasn't seen as a main event player yet. But after cashing in on Big Show following a brutal chairs match, Bryan became World Heavyweight Champion and fans started taking him seriously. His reign kickstarted the momentum that would later fuel the “Yes Movement.”
4. Carmella on SmackDown Live 2018
After winning the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank match, Carmella held onto the briefcase for 287 days, the longest of any woman. She cashed in on Charlotte Flair after a beatdown from The IIconics, shocking the WWE Universe and beginning her best title run to date.
3. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31
“The Heist of the Century.” Seth Rollins cashing in during Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31 remains WWE’s top booking decision. It turned Rollins into a top villain overnight and changed the landscape of WWE’s main event scene. Rollins is also the only superstar to cash in during a WrestleMania main event.
2. Edge at New Year’s Revolution 2006
Edge set the gold standard. Cashing in on a bloodied John Cena after a brutal Elimination Chamber match, Edge became WWE Champion for the first time. It strengthened MITB as a legit game-changer and skyrocketed Edge’s career into main-event territory.
1. Dolph Ziggler on Raw 2013
Few cash-ins have had louder crowd reactions. The night after WrestleMania 29, Ziggler cashed in on a wounded Alberto Del Rio to one of the most deafening ovations in Raw history. Though injuries shortened his reign, the moment remains iconic.