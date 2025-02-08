WWE iconic moments: Undertaker to Roman Reigns, top 7 entrances ranked

Iconic WWE entrances electrify crowds, and is a display of music, theatrics, and charisma that defines wrestling entertainment.

Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 6:24 PM IST

The art of a WWE entrance is a delicate balance of music, theatrics, and charisma. When done correctly, it can electrify the crowd, intimidate opponents, and leave a lasting impression. Here are some of the most iconic WWE entrances of all time:
 

7. Charlotte Flair: The Queen's entrance

Charlotte Flair's entrance at WrestleMania 35 is a regal and memorable experience. The helicopter arrival, the red carpet treatment, and the fireworks display all come together to create a truly queen-like entrance.

6. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' entrance is a slow-burning, cinematic experience that perfectly complements his confident and brooding persona. The music, the lighting, and the crowd's participation all come together to create an electrifying atmosphere.

5. Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels' entrance is a perfect blend of music, attitude, and showmanship. The catchy and campy 'Sexy Boy' theme, combined with Michaels' flamboyant personality, makes for an unforgettable entrance.

4. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's entrance is a masterclass in simplicity and effectiveness. The shattering of glass, the crowd's explosive reaction, and Austin's tough, no-nonsense persona make for an unforgettable experience.

3. Triple H: The Game entrance

Triple H's entrance is a testament to his larger-than-life persona. The Motorhead music, the black leather jacket, and the iconic water spit make for a killer entrance that commands attention.

2. The Rock

The Rock's 2003 entrance at No Way Out is a highlight reel moment. The helicopter flyover, the Hollywood theme music, and The Rock's charismatic strut to the ring make for an electrifying experience.

1. The Undertaker

The Undertaker's entrance is a masterclass in building tension and striking fear into the hearts of his opponents. The slow, ominous music, combined with his deliberate walk to the ring, creates an unforgettable experience.

