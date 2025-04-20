WWE: Winners, shocking events and match details from day 1 of Wrestlemania 41
WrestleMania 41's first night featured shocking upsets, thrilling matches, and title changes, setting the stage for an exciting second night.
Stunning day 1 for Wrestlemania 41
WrestleMania 41 kicked off with a bang in Las Vegas, featuring seven thrilling matches that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.
World Heavyweight Championship
The night began with Jey Uso vs Gunther. The fans went crazy as the “Main Event Jey Uso” emerged from the crowd along to his popular titantron. Odds were against Jey as his record against Gunther was rather bad. However, he made Gunther tap out in a stunning upset to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
WWE Women's Championship
The night also saw Tiffany Stratton successfully defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. Despite Flair's dominance, Stratton managed to wear her down and land the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the victory.
Jade Cargill vs Naomi
The match began with Jade dominating Naomi, slamming her into the corner with a flurry of strikes and stiff right hands. Naomi fought back, stunning Jade with a kick and landing an X-Factor on the outside.
The action spilled outside the ring, with Jade launching Naomi into the barricade. Naomi regained control, delivering a blockbuster off the steel steps and a beautiful split-legged moonsault off the top rope for a near-fall.
Jade caught Naomi mid-air and hit a powerslam, followed by her finisher, "Jaded," to secure the win. The victory marked Jade's first singles match win at WrestleMania, avenging her months-long absence due to a mysterious attack by Naomi.
World Tag Team Championship
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) won the World Tag Team Championship from The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar). War Raiders had the early advantage but The New Day managed to turn it around.
As the match progressed, The War Raiders attempted to regain momentum, but The New Day's speed and agility proved too much. Woods delivered a picture-perfect top-rope elbow drop, while Kingston followed up with a precision Trouble in Paradise.
Kingston tripped up Ivar as he attempted to launch himself off the ropes. Woods seized the opportunity, delivering a swift kick to Ivar's head. The New Day then executed a perfectly timed Midnight Hour, with Woods pinning Ivar to secure the victory and the World Tag Team Championship.
El Grande Americano vs Rey Fenix
El Grande Americano faced off against Rey Fenix in a thrilling match at WrestleMania 41. The bout began with Fenix, replacing the injured Rey Mysterio, looking to make a statement against the dominant El Grande Americano.
Fenix started strong, nearly securing a quick victory with a roll-up. However, El Grande Americano quickly regained control, unleashing his signature blend of power and technical grappling.
As the match progressed, El Grande Americano's experience and cunning began to pay dividends. He caught Fenix's leg in the ropes and delivered a vicious kick, followed by a loaded mask headbutt that sent Fenix crashing to the mat.
Fenix refused to back down, fighting valiantly despite the injury to his leg. However, El Grande Americano's relentless pressure ultimately proved too much. He delivered a devastating flying headbutt, securing the pin and the victory.
United States Championship
LA Knight defended his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu in a hard-hitting match at WrestleMania 41. The bout began with Fatu, known for his intense and physical style, charging at Knight with a series of powerful blows.
Knight, however, was unfazed, using his quickness and agility to evade Fatu's attacks and land several sharp jabs. The champion then delivered a thunderous BFT, but Fatu kicked out of the pin attempt, showcasing his incredible resilience.
As the match wore on, Fatu's power began to take its toll on Knight. He landed a series of crushing corner bumps, followed by a massive Samoan drop from the top rope. Knight somehow managed to kick out again, but Fatu's momentum was building.
In a stunning turn of events, Fatu caught Knight with a second Samoan drop, this time from the top rope, and secured the pin, winning the United States Championship. The crowd erupted in cheers as Fatu celebrated his monumental victory, marking a new chapter in his career.
Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
The triple threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, was a highly anticipated one and it ended like a movie.
The match began with a flurry of punches between Reigns and Rollins, while Punk taunted Reigns and engaged in a war of words with Paul Heyman. The action spilled outside the ring, with Rollins using a steel trash can to attack Punk, and Reigns launching himself over the barricade to take out both opponents.
As the match progressed, each competitor tried to gain the upper hand, with Punk landing a perfect flying elbow drop and clothesline on Rollins. However, Rollins countered with a Pedigree and curb stomp, only for Reigns to kick out of the pin.
In a shocking turn of events, Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns, delivering a low blow to Reigns and handing the chair to Rollins. Rollins seized the opportunity, hitting Reigns with the chair and securing the pin.