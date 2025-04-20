Image Credit : Getty

The match began with Jade dominating Naomi, slamming her into the corner with a flurry of strikes and stiff right hands. Naomi fought back, stunning Jade with a kick and landing an X-Factor on the outside.

The action spilled outside the ring, with Jade launching Naomi into the barricade. Naomi regained control, delivering a blockbuster off the steel steps and a beautiful split-legged moonsault off the top rope for a near-fall.

Jade caught Naomi mid-air and hit a powerslam, followed by her finisher, "Jaded," to secure the win. The victory marked Jade's first singles match win at WrestleMania, avenging her months-long absence due to a mysterious attack by Naomi.